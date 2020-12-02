Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby mirrors society with racism issues, says England coach Jones

Rugby has improved its position on racism but the sport is a reflection of society and there is still work to do, England coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday following the sanctions handed out to three Argentine players. Pablo Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended, along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, for historical racist comments posted on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:31 IST
Rugby mirrors society with racism issues, says England coach Jones

Rugby has improved its position on racism but the sport is a reflection of society and there is still work to do, England coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday following the sanctions handed out to three Argentine players.

Pablo Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended, along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, for historical racist comments posted on social media. Jones has spoken and written previously about the racism he, and particularly his Japanese-American mother, faced when he was a child in Australia and, conversely, how he had to battle to be accepted as an outsider when he began coaching in Japan.

"Rugby is a microcosm of society and we all think that society can improve in that area," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the Argentina situation. "I don’t think there’s ever an end point, you're always looking to see how you can be more engaging of diversity, more tolerant and more compassionate. That's what we want in the world and rugby still has a long way to go, as society does.

"If we are here in 50 years' time, we will probably be having the same discussion. I think it mirrors society and generally society is better. But, like any parts of society, you have pockets of things that aren’t too good. "We experienced it in South Africa on the last tour and you’ve always got to be on the alert that you have to keep improving in that area."

Earlier this year England prop Ellis Genge revealed that fans racially abused him "and a few of the other ethnic boys and Eddie himself" after a match on that South Africa tour in 2018. "It's still very rife, especially in sport," Genge said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OSCE states set to end impasse over vacant senior positions, U.S. says

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a body that includes Russia and the United States and other former Cold War adversaries, is set to end a months-long impasse over filling its vacant top jobs, the U.S. envoy to the gr...

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020