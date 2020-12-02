Sports News Roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs; Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knee to keep Celtics' Walker out until January

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and won't return until the first week of January at the earliest. The Celtics said Tuesday that Walker received the injection after visits with multiple specialists in early October. He was put on a 12-week strengthening program.

Olympic rings illuminated upon return to Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games. The rings were later illuminated and the neighbouring Rainbow Bridge lit up in a multi-coloured display, as organisers looked to provide a symbol that the rearranged Games can go ahead safely next year.

Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC

Greg Vanney, who built a winning culture and impressive trophy case during his tenure with Toronto FC, has stepped down from his role as head coach following a disappointing playoff exit, the MLS club said on Tuesday. Hired in 2014, Vanney went on to become the successful and longest-tenured head coach in club history and in 2017 guided Toronto to a treble by winning the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. The report, which did not identify the source of the information or detail how many visitors would be allowed, also said Japan would not restrict tourists from using public transportation systems.

Brady's Buccaneers can still look scary says Johnson

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers get on the same page of coach Bruce Arians' playbook the team could be a scary outfit come playoff time, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson said on Tuesday. After six Super Bowl titles in 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady joined the Bucs this season but the move has been far from seamless as the future Hall of Famer adjusts to a new coach, largely new offensive philosophy and new receivers.

Tennis Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

Tennis Australia (TA) expects to exhaust most of its A$80 million ($59.01 million) reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic. TA boss Craig Tiley said the governing body would likely spend more than A$40 million on quarantine and biosecurity operations for the year's first Grand Slam, which is also expected to be delayed from its Jan. 18-31 schedule.

Hamilton 'gutted' after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated after testing positive for COVID-19 and being ruled out of Sunday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain. It will be the first time the 35-year-old Mercedes driver has missed a race in an F1 career that started with McLaren in 2007.

Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring

Evander Holyfield called out Mike Tyson on Tuesday, saying it was time the two former undisputed heavyweight champions returned to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield's challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw.

Players will skip Australian Open if blocked from training in quarantine: Vallverdu

Players will skip the Australian Open if they are not allowed to practise during their mandatory two-week quarantine due to the risk of injury, Daniel Vallverdu, who has coached some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour, told Reuters. Tennis Australia (TA) have been in talks with the Victoria state government over the COVID-19 protocols to be established for those arriving ahead of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which is scheduled for Jan. 18-31.