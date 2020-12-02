Left Menu
Aitken to drive for Williams Racing at Sakhir Grand Prix

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton says he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

Formula One's Williams Racing says Jack Aitken will race in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with Nicholas Latifi. The 25-year-old Aitken takes the place of the team's regular driver George Russell. The team has released Russell to drive for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team in Bahrain with Lewis Hamilton unable to race due to a positive COVID-19 test.

