Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp 'over the moon' after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Ajax

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is "over the moon" after his side's win against Ajax. Liverpool defeated Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:22 IST
Klopp 'over the moon' after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Ajax
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is "over the moon" after his side's win against Ajax. Liverpool defeated Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday. "Massive, massive. No surprise it was an open game -- it was an open game. I am absolutely over the moon with the attitude and the character we showed tonight. That's what it was all about, it is not the moment of the year for us, not to play bump, bump, bump football, especially not with an opponent like Ajax," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We had football moments, great football moments, could have scored early and defended well, which is a big part of football. We had counter-attacking chances and football chances in the second half, scored a wonderful goal and had to defend with all we have," he added. Curtis Jones netted the only goal scored in the match. With this win, Liverpool booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Reflecting on Jones' goal, Klopp said he will watch it again as he did not have the "best position" to see the goal. "It was a good cross from Neco because it is not a cross directed to the goalie. For the goalie, it is a tricky situation to go there. Usually, in the end it is a goal kick because no player reacts to these balls, but they are very important - balls behind the last line. Curtis, wow... I have to watch it back, I had not the best position in the stadium to see that goal exactly - there were a lot of Ajax players in between me and the goal, but I saw when it was in the net and that's enough information for me," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an in-person telecast, according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25...

Kalpathi Group eyes Rs 1,000 cr ARR in 3 years from new ed- tech venture 'Veranda'

Chennai, Dec 2 PTI The Kalpathi Group, the city- based company engaged in software services, property development, finance and education for over two decades, was eyeing to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue in three years with the launch of its...

Delhi COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7 pc: Satyendar Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped below seven per cent said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. Just 4,006 new COVID-19 cas...

Over 3,000 PDM activists in Pakistan booked for organising rally defying COVID-19 guidelines

Over 3,000 activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, including three sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, have been booked by police in Punjab province for holding an anti-government rally in violation of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020