Raza Hasan apologises for breach of bio-secure protocols

Hasan, 28, who played a ODI and 10 T20 internationals for Pakistan, was sent home, the first such case this season. He has now filed a formal apology with the Director of the High Performance Centre, Nadeem Khan, seeking permission for a comeback.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:27 IST
Expelled from domestic cricket after breaching bio-secure protocols, Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has apologised for his behaviour and appealed to the PCB to let him compete in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. The High Performance Centre of the Pakistan Cricket Board, which oversees all domestic cricket matters, had expelled Hasan after he left the team hotel in Karachi for an outing without informing the team management or the medical panel. Hasan, 28, who played a ODI and 10 T20 internationals for Pakistan, was sent home, the first such case this season.

He has now filed a formal apology with the Director of the High Performance Centre, Nadeem Khan, seeking permission for a comeback. "Raza has not only apologised for breaching the Covid protocol but also promised that if given another chance he would never give any other reason for complaint to the Board," a PCB source said.

Hasan, a talented left-arm spinner, is no stranger to controversies and has in the past served a ban for doping offences and has also been cited in other disciplinary issues in domestic cricket. He has pleaded with the Board to allow him to resume playing in domestic cricket as he wanted to make a comeback to the national team. "It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line," Nadeem Khan had said in a press release. "As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season." PTI Corr AT AT

