PTI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:16 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference stories after the third ODI between India and Australia in Canberra. *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Hardik, Bumrah pull one back for India, Australia win series 2-1 Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found his mojo and the Indian team its winning ways in a morale-lifting 13-run triumph over Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, salvaging some of the lost pride in a 1-2 series defeat. SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-LD MILESTONE Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs, beats Tendulkar's record Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar.

SPO-CRI-STARC-INJURY Starc suffers back and rib niggle, joins Warner in Australia's injury list Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is nursing a back and rib niggle, captain Aaron Finch revealed on Wednesday after the pacer was not named in the playing XI for the third and final ODI against India here. SPO-CRI-PAK-VIRUS NZ confirms another member of Pakistan team testing positive for COVID-19; takes tally to 8 Wellington, Dec 2 (PTI) New Zealand government on Wednesday said that another member of the visiting Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-ROHIT Head coach Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury status: Gambhir New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharma's injury was "unfortunate" and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter. SPO-CRI-SMITH-GRIP It was change in grip that let Smith bat with authority against India Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Star Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he rediscovered his touch by slightly modifying his batting grip and is fascinated by the results as he scored back-to-back centuries against India to contribute in hosts' ODI series win.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HASAN Raza Hasan apologises for breach of bio-secure protocols Karachi, Dec 2 (PTI) Expelled from domestic cricket after breaching bio-secure protocols, Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has apologised for his behaviour and appealed to the PCB to let him compete in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. SPO-ISL-TLANG-SUSPENSION FC Goa's Redeem Tlang gets additional one game suspension for dangerous foul Margao, Dec 2 (PTI) All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC..

Pharrell Williams announces non-profit initiative to amplify Black, Latinx entrepreneurs

Grammy winner Pharrell Williams has launched a non-profit initiative named Black Ambition, which aims to provide a platform for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs looking to launch start-ups in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer productsser...

ODI Super League: India lose a point due to slow over-rate; Aus sit on top

The Aaron Finch-led Australian team on Wednesday moved to the top of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the three-match series against India 2-1. Hosts Australia beat India 2-1 and as a result, the side h...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia agrees to allow Israeli commercial planes to cross its airspace -senior Trump official

Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates after talks between Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a senior Trump administration official said. Ku...

Norway PM: Celebrate Christmas and New Year, but 10 guests only

Norwegians can invite up to 10 guests in their homes on two separate occasions between Christmas and New Year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.European countries are grappling with what guidance to give their inhabitants on ho...
