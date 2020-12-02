The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference stories after the third ODI between India and Australia in Canberra. *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Hardik, Bumrah pull one back for India, Australia win series 2-1 Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found his mojo and the Indian team its winning ways in a morale-lifting 13-run triumph over Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, salvaging some of the lost pride in a 1-2 series defeat. SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-LD MILESTONE Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs, beats Tendulkar's record Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar.

SPO-CRI-STARC-INJURY Starc suffers back and rib niggle, joins Warner in Australia's injury list Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is nursing a back and rib niggle, captain Aaron Finch revealed on Wednesday after the pacer was not named in the playing XI for the third and final ODI against India here. SPO-CRI-PAK-VIRUS NZ confirms another member of Pakistan team testing positive for COVID-19; takes tally to 8 Wellington, Dec 2 (PTI) New Zealand government on Wednesday said that another member of the visiting Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-ROHIT Head coach Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury status: Gambhir New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharma's injury was "unfortunate" and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter. SPO-CRI-SMITH-GRIP It was change in grip that let Smith bat with authority against India Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Star Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he rediscovered his touch by slightly modifying his batting grip and is fascinated by the results as he scored back-to-back centuries against India to contribute in hosts' ODI series win.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HASAN Raza Hasan apologises for breach of bio-secure protocols Karachi, Dec 2 (PTI) Expelled from domestic cricket after breaching bio-secure protocols, Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has apologised for his behaviour and appealed to the PCB to let him compete in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. SPO-ISL-TLANG-SUSPENSION FC Goa's Redeem Tlang gets additional one game suspension for dangerous foul Margao, Dec 2 (PTI) All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC..