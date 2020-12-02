Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was trying to make the Australians play in straighter lines, says Shardul

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final ODI, India pacer Shardul Thakur on Wednesday said that he came up with a plan to make the Australian batsmen play in straight lines against him.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:19 IST
Was trying to make the Australians play in straighter lines, says Shardul
Indian pacer Shardul Thakur (Photo/ CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final ODI, India pacer Shardul Thakur on Wednesday said that he came up with a plan to make the Australian batsmen play in straight lines against him. This was the first match for Shardul in this ODI series against Australia, and the pacer did not disappoint as he went on to scalp three wickets, including the crucial breakthrough of Steve Smith.

"See, the important part was to stick to our lengths in this match. If you see the series, Australian batsmen have played pull and cut shots quite a bit, I just tried to keep them off those shots and I was trying to make them play in the straighter lines. This plan worked for me," said Shardul while replying to an ANI query during the post-match press conference. Talking about the dismissal of Steve Smith, Shardul said: "See, I feel sometimes that we get lucky. When we try to execute the plans, we wanted to keep them on the backfoot and win this game, we were planning to bowl at the stumps when Smith was batting, I got lucky that I strangled him down the legside, he is a top player, it was a huge wicket for us. Winning this game to carry the momentum in the T20I series was important."

While India opened their account in the ODI Super League with the win, Australia took the series 2-1. Luck was on India's side, to begin with as Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bat. While the top-order failed to fire in unison, the middle-order rose to the challenge and both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played match-winning knocks of 92 and 66 respectively to guide India to 302/5. Virat Kohli himself got among the runs as he played a knock of 63 runs.

"See, definitely the grounds are big, the pitches have been good to bat on this series, as a bowler, you need to be smart in terms of your bowling plan and where you want the batsman to hit shots. The key is to execute the plans and it will definitely help in the end. Warner was not playing this game and it was an opportunity for our bowlers to put Australia on the backfoot. We were looking to win this game to carry forward the momentum in the T20I series," said Shardul. Shardul is not a part of the T20I squad, however, the pacer is just looking to make the most of all the opportunities that come his way.

"I think the team was selected a while back, I am not part of the T20 squad so I never thought about it. We are looking at this as six-match series (three ODIs and three T20Is). From now on, we can exploit the situations very well, boys are getting used to the conditions," said Shardul. "Selection is not in my hands, but whenever I get the opportunity to play, I try my best to put in a good performance which will help the team to win. I do not think things like that I am just getting a chance in one match, every player eventually wants to win the match," he added.

T Natarajan who played his first ODI took two wickets and he provided the first breakthrough to Kohli's team. Talking about Natarajan, Shardul said: "Natarajan is good, he did well in the IPL, he executed yorkers in the IPL, he came back strongly in this match and it is a testament to his character. We need players like these, who can keep coming back, in the white-ball format you are going to be hit as a bowler, but it all depends on how you make a comeback."

India and Australia will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to include yoga as separate subject in all government schools from next session

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that yoga will be included as a separate subject in all government schools from the next academic session. The decision, which the government said is aimed at inculcating the habit of practising...

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the governmen...

Portugal can get Pfizer COVID-19 shots within 3 days of EU approval, company says

Pfizers Portuguese unit said on Wednesday the pharmaceutical company would be able to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in the Iberian country three days after the European Unions medicines agency EMA has given it the green light. Once approv...

100% tax exemption for private bus operators in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet approved on Wednesday a tax exemption of 100 per cent for private buses, a move aimed to support the transport sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The motor vehicle tax exemption will be for buses and those of edu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020