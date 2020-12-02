Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:44 IST
Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus
Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday. Roberto had been enjoying a prominent role in Ronald Koeman's squad before being forced off the pitch with a thigh injury during Barca's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on November 21.

The 28-year-old is not expected to return to action until the new year but has been dealt a setback in his recovery after contracting Covid-19. "After the PCR tests carried out this Tuesday, the first-team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

"The footballer is in good health and is isolated at home as he continues his recovery from the injury that he suffered on November 21. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. In addition, all the people who had contact with the player have been traced to carry out the corresponding PCR tests," it added. Barcelona will take on Ferencvaros in the Champions League clash on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making 'U-turn' on PM's assurance that every citizen will get COVID vaccine: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Central government for saying that every person in the country does not need to be inoculated against COVID-19, while dubbing it a U-turn Sarkar and seeking clarity on who all will be administered the ...

United Nations and Ethiopia reach aid pact for war-hit Tigray

Ethiopia and the United Nations agreed on Wednesday to channel desperately-needed humanitarian aid to the northern region of Tigray, where a month of war is believed to have killed thousands of combatants and civilians.Federal troops have b...

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he backs another 20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines. I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry, Mnuchin s...

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020