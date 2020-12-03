Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match. Federico Chiesa, with his first-ever Champions League goal, and Alvaro Morata were also on target while Ronaldo reached another milestone although it was far from his most spectacular goal as the ball appeared to go in off his shin.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 03:44 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match.

Federico Chiesa, with his first-ever Champions League goal, and Alvaro Morata were also on target while Ronaldo reached another milestone although it was far from his most spectacular goal as the ball appeared to go in off his shin. The 35-year-old has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for his first club, Sporting.

With Juventus already qualified from Group G and Dynamo Kyiv already eliminated, the main interest was focused on Frappart but the Frenchwoman was barely noticed -- usually regarded as a good sign for a referee's performance. Frappart, who made her Ligue 1 debut in April last year, booked three players and ignored one penalty shout from the Ukrainians in the first half when Benjamin Verbic went down under a challenge from Leonardo Bonucci.

Juve, second in the group with 12 points and three behind Barcelona, went ahead in the 21st minute when Chiesa scored with a textbook downward header from Alex Sandro's teasing cross. His first goal in the competition came just over 20 years after his father Enrico scored his last, for Fiorentina against Bordeaux.

Ronaldo side-footed against the bar before halftime but, as usual, the Portuguese was not to be denied and was on target in the 57th minute with his tenth goal in eight games this season. Chiesa whipped in a low cross, goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan palmed it against Morata and Ronaldo scored from close range. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

Chiesa was also involved in setting up the third goal for Morata in the 66th minute to round off a convincing Juventus display. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

Former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing, a key architect of European integration in the early 1970s, has died at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19. Giscard, who was Frances leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospital...

Soccer-Giroud a role model for young Chelsea players, says Lampard

Chelseas youngsters should look up to Olivier Giroud as a shining example of professionalism, manager Frank Lampard said after the 34-year-old Frenchman scored four goals in their 4-0 Champions League demolition of Sevilla on Wednesday. Gir...

Building collapses in Egypt; officials say at least 5 dead

An apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five people Wednesday, Egyptian officials said. Rescue workers were looking for any survivors trapped under the rubble of the three-story building in ...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match.Federico Chiesa, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020