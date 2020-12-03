Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 11th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 5-7 (All times in GMT): Dec. 5, Saturday

Burnley v Everton (1230) * Everton have lost four of their six Premier League away games against Burnley (W2), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

* Sean Dyche is set to become the 35th manager to take charge in 200 Premier League matches. * Everton have conceded in nine successive Premier League matches following their 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in their season opener.

Manchester City v Fulham (1500) * Manchester City have won their last nine matches against Fulham in all competitions.

* City have not lost to a promoted side at home in 39 successive league games (W35 D4). * Fulham are looking to register back-to-back away Premier League victories for the first time since August 2013 following Monday's 2-1 win at Leicester City.

West Ham United v Manchester United (1730) * Man United have won just three of their last 11 Premier League games against West Ham (D5 L3).

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won eight successive Premier League games away from home, including four this season. * Eleven of Bruno Fernandes' 15 Premier League goals have come away from Old Trafford, with the Portuguese playmaker scoring in each of his last five away league games.

Chelsea v Leeds United (2000) * Leeds have won just one of their last 21 away Premier League games against London sides (L14 D6).

* Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games against Leeds at Stamford Bridge. * Chelsea are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and have kept the most clean sheets this season (5).

Dec. 6, Sunday West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1200)

* Palace have kept a clean sheet in their last four meetings with West Brom in all competitions but have won just one of their six Premier League away games against Slaven Bilic's side (L2 D3). * Palace have conceded in nine successive Premier League matches since their 1-0 victory against Southampton in their opening game of the season.

* Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won 10 of his 24 Premier League matches against clubs he's previously managed in the competition -- behind only Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce (11). Sheffield United v Leicester City (1415)

* Leicester have won their last five matches against the Blades in all competitions. * Sheffield have failed to win a Premier League game this season and have scored the joint-fewest goals in the competition (4).

* Jamie Vardy has scored seven of his eight Premier League goals this season away from home. Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630)

* Arsenal are winless in their last six Premier League games at Tottenham (L4 D2). * Tottenham possess the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League this season (9).

* Arsenal have never won an away game against a side managed by Jose Mourinho (L6 D4). Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1915)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in 64 successive home league games -- the second longest run in top-flight history. Their last league defeat at Anfield was against Crystal Palace in April three years ago. * Wolves have won just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (L9 D2), losing each of the last seven.

* Liverpool have dropped six points from winning positions this season, one more than they did in the entire 2019-20 campaign (5). Dec. 7, Monday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (2000) * Southampton are unbeaten in their six Premier League meetings with Brighton (W2 D4).

* Southampton have only failed to score in one of their last 17 Premier League games but are winless in their last 14 top-flight matches played on Monday (D7 L7). * Brighton have had nine different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, second only to Chelsea (11).