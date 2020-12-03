Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-No Haaland goals until next year as injuries add up for Dortmund

Dortmund also saw centre back Mats Hummels being helped off the pitch late in Wednesday's game after a knock on his ankle. They were already without defenders Thomas Meunier and Emre Can ahead of Saturday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:20 IST
PREVIEW-No Haaland goals until next year as injuries add up for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will be short on defenders and firepower in front of goal when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with their title chances suffering a blow after top scorer Erling Haaland was ruled out for weeks. The 20-year-old Norwegian will be sidelined with a muscle injury until January after he was surprisingly omitted from their squad in Wednesday's Champions League 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Coach Lucien Favre later confirmed Haaland suffered a muscle injury in training and would return in January. He has netted 10 times in his eight league games this season and another six times in four Champions League matches. Dortmund also saw centre back Mats Hummels being helped off the pitch late in Wednesday's game after a knock on his ankle.

They were already without defenders Thomas Meunier and Emre Can ahead of Saturday. "I just came from the hospital and it looks as if it is not too bad," Hummels said late on Wednesday on social media.

"It could be that it is ok in a few days. We will check it again on Thursday and see." Dortmund do not have the luxury of dropping any points at this stage, with their shock 2-1 loss to Cologne last week sending them to fourth place.

Four points off leaders Bayern Munich, the Ruhr valley club must bounce back following two matches without a win in the past six days, if they are to stay in touch with the top. To do that they will somehow need to cover the gaping hole in attack left by Haaland's absence.

"Until 11 or 12 months ago we were also playing without him," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said. "But obviously this hurts us now." "Now it is up to the others to deal with it. We now need to become a bit more flexible and compensate for his scoring ability," he said.

Champions Bayern Munich host second-placed RB Leipzig, who will leapfrog into first place with a win. Bayern, on 22 points, are currently two ahead of Leipzig, who joined the Bavarians in the Champions League knockout stage after Tuesday's 4-3 win at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, on 19, travel on Sunday to strugglers Schalke 04, who have gone 25 league games without a win.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

A 12-year-old boy died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Firozpur village here, police said on ThursdayAccording to police, the boy was sitting on the trolley when the vehicle overturned and he came under it Wednesday evening. He was r...

Tesco move to pay business rates not linked to Asia special dividend -CEO

The boss of Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said a decision to waive government business rates relief during the pandemic was disconnected to plans to pay a special dividend once a deal to sell its Asian business is completed. Its complet...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020