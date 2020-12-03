Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters. Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:51 IST
Tennis-Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters.

Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open. It was Murray's joint-worst loss at a Grand Slam and came on his return to the claycourts at Roland Garros after a three-year absence, during which he has had two major hip surgeries.

The heavy loss prompted seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander to suggest that Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wildcards into majors at the expense of emerging young players. "It's pretty amazing what he's doing, coming back from the type of injury that he's had," Vallverdu said by phone from Monaco. "We're all very lucky to still be able to have him around and not only in the locker room but to see him compete."

Vallverdu was part of Murray's team between 2010 and 2014 when the Scot won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon and also clinched the men's singles gold medal at his home Olympic Games in London. "As long as he's able to keep himself fit and I wouldn't say pain-free but with not so much pain and physically fit, I wouldn't be surprised if Andy has some very good results next year," the 34-year-old added.

"What they're going to be is difficult to say but I do believe that he if he manages to keep his body fit, he will be competitive against the top guys and in the big events as well. I would never write him off." Vallverdu was 24 when he started working with Murray, who was a year younger, and he has gone on to coach top names in tennis like Tomas Berdych, Grigor Dimitrov and former women's world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Vallverdu feels the foundation of a relationship with a player is professionalism and mutual respect. "Obviously having a good personal relationship helps, but the base of it is making sure that as a coach I'm getting the best out of the player and I help the player maximise his potential," Vallverdu said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Moscow plans to open its COVID-19 vaccination centres on Saturday and Englands National Health Service is looking at ways to deploy vaccinations in care homes. Meanwhile Africa aims to have 60 of its population vaccinated within the next tw...

FOCUS-North American farmers profit as consumers pressure food business to go green

Beer made from rice grown with less water, rye planted in the off-season and the sale of carbon credits to tech firms are just a few of the changes North American farmers are making as the food industry strives to go green.The changes are e...

APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

Commerce ministry arm APEDA is formulating a strategy with the Indian Institute of Millets Research IIMR and other stakeholders to promote export of millets and its products, an official statement said on Thursday. APEDA Agricultural and Pr...

Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters

By Rina Chandran Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020