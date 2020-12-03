Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barcelona to delay wage payments amid 'worrying' financial situation

We've delayed the January payment and other payments, such as bonuses for winning trophies." Tusquets gave no indication of when the delayed payments would be made. He did, however, say that the club's financial situation could be managed through to the end of the season, and that things will change when fans are allowed back into their Camp Nou stadium.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:35 IST
Soccer-Barcelona to delay wage payments amid 'worrying' financial situation

Barcelona's interim president Carlos Tusquets has said that the club will delay players' wage payments scheduled for January amid what he described as a worrying financial situation. The Catalan club's finances have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week Barca announced they had reached an agreement with the first-team squad for a wage cut in a bid to fall in line with new La Liga salary caps. "In January we can't make salary payments...," Tusquets told the RAC1 radio station.

"The players have two salary payments: one in January and another in July. We've delayed the January payment and other payments, such as bonuses for winning trophies." Tusquets gave no indication of when the delayed payments would be made.

He did, however, say that the club's financial situation could be managed through to the end of the season, and that things will change when fans are allowed back into their Camp Nou stadium. "The agreement we've reached will allow us to get through to the end of the season without any treasury issues. This season is saved," he said.

"The economic situation is worrying. It's very bad, but we've got hope. When the ground is opened up, we'll take in 220 million euros ($268 million) without doing anything, and that goes up to 320 million thanks to the sponsors. "Meanwhile, we keep having to spend money. It's a horrible situation but when the stadium is back in play, we'll start to recoup money." ($1 = 0.8222 euros)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parryware forays into sanitisation products

Parryware India has forayed intothe safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, itsaid on Thursday... We wanted to create a line of everyday productsthat people actually need, as the company offers productstargeted at hygiene, the e...

Soccer-Italy to host Nations League finals next year-UEFA

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccers governing body said in a statement httpswww.uefa.comuefanationsleaguenews0264-110090fdb7d2-9b65a2e89c6a-1000--nations-league-hosts-confirmed on Thursday. ...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020