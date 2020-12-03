Left Menu
Para-Athletics coach Nawal Singh tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:41 IST
Para-athletics coach Nawal Singh, who is part of the ongoing national camp here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday

"Para-athletics coach Nawal Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is part of the national camp that is currently in progress at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," SAI said in a release

"Singh is recovering and is in home quarantine at present." SAI further said that "all athletes training under him are in quarantine at their residential facility in the JLN Stadium hostel." Recently, India archer Kapil, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, also tested positive for COVID-19.

