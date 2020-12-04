BBL: Sydney Sixers sign former Australia bowler Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of former Australian ODI fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Sandhu has been signed as the local replacement for Mitchell Starc whilst the left-handed bowler is on Test duty.

Sandhu, who played a pair of ODI games in 2015, has been a member of the Sydney Thunder since making his debut as a teenager in BBL season two and sits second on their all-time wicket-taker list and all-time caps list. "I'm very thankful for this opportunity from the Sydney Sixers that has been provided to me and I'm just going to do the best I can here," Sandhu said in an official statement.

"I'll train with the guys and try and learn what I can. I am only 27 so I still have plenty of learning to do," he added. The 27-year-old bowler said he hoped to bring some of the lessons he has learnt from eight seasons in the BBL to the Sixers' already experienced line-up.

"Having played BBL cricket since BBL season two I think experience is something I can bring the Sydney Sixers," Sandhu said. "It feels awesome to be here, it feels really good. It's a new place for me. Some fresh faces and some old faces too which has kind of been good for me to get back and see some old Cricket NSW teammates," he added.

Starc is expected back at the Sixers following the final Test against India that begins at the GABBA in Brisbane on January 15. The Sixers began their training camp in Sydney on Monday and will fly to Hobart tomorrow.

The reigning champions will commence their title defence against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on December 10. (ANI)