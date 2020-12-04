Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Pucovski up for "potential reality" of facing Indian bowlers

But it could potentially become a reality," the right-handed batsman added. The 22-year-old might just make the playing XI for the Tests starting December 17 as swashbuckling opener David Warner is recovering from a groin injury, which he sustained during the recently-concluded ODI series that Australia won 2-1.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:48 IST
Will Pucovski up for "potential reality" of facing Indian bowlers

The hype around his potential Test debut against India has Will Pucovski more excited than intimidated and the rising Australian batsman cannot wait to take on the visiting bowlers after having watched them on TV "dominating around the world." Led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's much-vaunted bowling attack features Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spin options. "...it is pretty exciting. Obviously, just challenging yourself at the next level is pretty exciting in itself," Pucovski said in an online media interaction facilitated by the ongoing series' official broadcaster Sony Network, "You watch these boys on TV dominating around the world and sort of never think, that could be me facing them one day. But it could potentially become a reality," the right-handed batsman added.

The 22-year-old might just make the playing XI for the Tests starting December 17 as swashbuckling opener David Warner is recovering from a groin injury, which he sustained during the recently-concluded ODI series that Australia won 2-1. "I am probably as mentally prepared as I can be, it will just be if I do get the opportunity, just go out there, and as I said before just apply my processes, and the rest will take care of itself," Pucovski said. Asked whether there is less pressure heading into Australia A's tour game against India A given the injury situation in the senior team, Pucovski said he still has to perform to earn his place. "...you always got an expectation or a will to perform, so that doesn't really change to me too much regardless of what is going on outside," he said.

He also believes that the upcoming four-Test series would be even more intense than the last series, which India won. "I remember it being a very tense series, I remember sort of watching, there seems to be lot of momentum shifts, and obviously when two very good teams come up against each other, that seems to be the case," he said.

"So, I wouldn't expect anything different this summer, if anything, it will be even more intense. I don't think we had Smithy (Steve Smith) and (David) Warner last time. "So, having those two back, hopefully David can get up and be fit during at least at some stage during the series, if not the first Test, and then obviously having Smithy around, who is the best batter in world, will obviously be a huge plus for us," he added.

Pucovski, who has amassed 1,720 runs from 22 first-class matches for Victoria, also said playing with the pink ball could be a bit different and he was excited to play the Day-Night Test in Adelaide if he got an opportunity. He had an interesting journey when he took a break from cricket to sort out some mental health issues and the right-hander does not regret the sabbatical. "It is probably different to a lot of young athletes but I haven't really regretted a second of it to be honest. It has been an interesting few years, but that's been great for me and probably great for those around me as well," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

European shares end flat; Miners, Rolls-Royce lift FTSE 100 to 6-month high

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that, if a good deal cannot be reached France, will veto it.I want...

Explosion at S.African oil refinery in Durban

There was an explosion at South Africas second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday morning, a local metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding it was not yet clear whether there had been injuries or deaths.A Reuters photog...

Amid tensions with China, Australian wheat exporters pull back from key market

Chinas wheat buyers are scrambling to source low-gluten wheat for the countrys booming fancy bakery market, traders said, as exporters in key supplier Australia shy away from striking sales deals amid escalating trade tensions.The unusual m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020