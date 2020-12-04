Left Menu
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Cannot challenge a medical expert, says Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch didn't raise any questions on India's use of the concussion substitute and said that one cannot challenge a medical expert's opinion.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch and India captain Virat Kohli (Image: ICC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian skipper Aaron Finch didn't raise any questions on India's use of the concussion substitute and said that one cannot challenge a medical expert's opinion. Several former cricketers had expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja, who played a spectacular knock to power India to a defendable 161/7, was hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings. Former cricketers claimed that India used the substitute without following the desired protocol as Jadeja didn't undergo a concussion test after he was seen limping in the final over.

Finch said the doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to a concussion and he cannot challenge that decision. The Australian skipper cited the actual reason for the loss and said the bowlers leaked too many runs in the final overs. "Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out with a concussion and you can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion. We probably leaked a few too many runs at the end and then in the middle phase struggled to hit boundaries," Finch said after the match.

The Australian skipper also said his hip injury worsened as the game progressed. "The injury got progressively worse as the game went on," said Finch.

India registered a comprehensive 11-run win over Australia in the first T20I and will now lock horns in the second game on Sunday. (ANI)

