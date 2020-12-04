Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jadeja complained of dizziness after returning to dressing room: Sanju Samson

Chahal, who was not in original squad, came in as concussion substitute for Jadeja and grabbed 3 for 25 in a match-winning performance in the first T20 International against Australia.He got hit on the helmet in the last over off Mitchell Starc and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio Nitin Patel how he felt.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:44 IST
Jadeja complained of dizziness after returning to dressing room: Sanju Samson

Ravindra Jadeja "felt dizzy" after the completion of the Indian innings which resulted in Yuzvendra Chahal showing everyone how to be ready for opportunities that can come at any hour, India batsman Sanju Samson said on Friday. Chahal, who was not in original squad, came in as concussion substitute for Jadeja and grabbed 3 for 25 in a match-winning performance in the first T20 International against Australia.

"He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. He (Jadeja) said that he was feeling a little dizzy," Samson told mediapersons during the post-match virtual media conference. "He is under observation as per team doctor's (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice." Samson, however, couldn't provide any update on how Jadeja's hamstring is after he suffered a niggle and needed heavy strapping during the 19th over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

"I don't know how Jaddu bhai is feeling as the physio is taking care of that." Samson quite rightly didn't want to comment on whether Jadeja is out of the T20 series even though concussion protocols demand a week's rest which could mean that he would no longer be available in the next two games. However, he was all praise for Chahal, who till the break didn't know that he was going to play such a big role in India's win.

"That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time." He has played a few T20s for India but without much success. However, a matured Samson believes that he is no longer under any kind of pressure. "A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset.

"The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India," Samson said..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile tightens immigration law ahead of predicted post-lockdown arrivals

Lawmakers approved late on Thursday a bill that overhauls Chiles immigration rules and the service that oversees them, ahead of an anticipated surge in arrivals from abroad as the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The center-right government o...

U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in October

The United States trade deficit increased less than expected in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap rose 1.7 to 63.1 billion in October. D...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures swing after grim jobs report

U.S. stock index futures sharply pared gains on Friday immediately after data showed worse-than-expected jobs growth in November, but rose again on growing bets of a new fiscal stimulus package. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs la...

Sitharaman inaugurates DRI's 63rd Founding Day celebrations, unveils 'Smuggling in India Report 2019-20'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Friday inaugurated the 63rd founding day celebrations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI, the apex anti-smuggling intelligence and investigation agency functioning under the aegis of the Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020