Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletic Federation of India appoints Radhakrishnan Nair as chief coach

Athletics Federation of India on Friday confirmed the appointment of the vastly experienced Radhakrishnan Nair as chief coach of Indian athletics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:01 IST
Athletic Federation of India appoints Radhakrishnan Nair as chief coach
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Athletics Federation of India on Friday confirmed the appointment of the vastly experienced Radhakrishnan Nair as chief coach of Indian athletics. The 62-year-old has been the acting chief coach since the time Bahadur Singh resigned from the top position in July this year.

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla expressed confidence that the new chief coach will steer India's athletes to greater heights. "We are happy we will be able to maintain continuity of our planning since Radhakrishnan has been the deputy chief coach for seven years now," he said in an official release.

Nair, who is also a certified technical official and World Athletics Level-5 coach, has been instrumental in enhancing the coach's education system in India. "We are particularly pleased that his ideas of implementation of modern coaching methods and the use of sports science in the development of young athletes have worked well," the AFI President said, pointing out that he is the first Indian with an International Coaching Enrichment Programme Certificate of the International Olympic Committee.

"At the AFI, we believe that he will also continue to work towards improving the standard of coaching across the country, especially at the grass-roots level, with his stress against early specialisation and over-training," he added. Nair's appointment as a chief coach is also endorsed by the Sports Authority of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighboring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsid...

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020