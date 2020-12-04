Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:05 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengalauru FC and Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Concussion Sub' Chahal trumps Australia, India win first T20 by 11 runs Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute after an injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat as the duo played their roles to perfection in India's impressive 11-run victory over Australia in the first T20 International here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS We had no plans to play Chahal, but concussion replacement worked for us: Kohli Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli was quite pleased that the concussion substitute rule worked out well for his side even though there were no plans to play Yuzvendra Chahal, who proved to be a match-winner after replacing Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20 International against Australia here. SPO-CRI-IND-SAMSON-CONCUSSION Jadeja complained of dizziness after returning to dressing room: Sanju Samson Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja "felt dizzy" after the completion of the Indian innings which resulted in Yuzvendra Chahal showing everyone how to be ready for opportunities that can come at any hour, India batsman Sanju Samson said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-HENRIQUES Was Chahal a "like-for-like" concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to aa 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday. SPO-CRI-IND-LD CONCUSSION First T20I: Chahal proves match-winner after substituting concussed Jadeja in Indian team Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) A concussed Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20 International against Australia here on Friday with both the players making match-winning contributions much to the frustration of the home side.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC Karnataka, Saurashtra among 6 states which want Mushtaq T20 in Jan instead of Dec By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Top domestic sides like Karnataka, Saurashtra and Punjab are among the six states, which have officially requested the BCCI to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 from January instead of proposed December 20 as they would be short of preparations for a big-ticket event like this. SPO-CRI-IND-PUCOVSKI Will Pucovski up for "potential reality" of facing Indian bowlers Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) The hype around his potential Test debut against India has Will Pucovski more excited than intimidated and the rising Australian batsman cannot wait to take on the visiting bowlers after having watched them on TV "dominating around the world." SPO-CRI-TAUFEL-SWITCH HIT Impossible to officiate change of grip, stance: Taufel on banning switch-hit Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) Simon Taufel feels it will not be practical to outlaw the switch-hit shot, adding that it's "impossible" for the on-field umpire to monitor.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN Coded signals 100 per cent within spirit of game: Morgan Johannesburg, Dec 4 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended the use of real-time coded signals from the dressing room to the field, saying it is well within the spirit of the game. SPO-ISL-SCEB-PREVIEW Fowler plots East Bengal revival against NorthEast United Vasco, Dec 4 (PTI) SC East Bengal will look to register their first win of the season when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-SCEB-FOWLER Indian players can get better with time: Fowler Vasco (Goa), Dec 4 (PTI) East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Friday played down his criticism of Indian players after his side lost back-to-back matches in the Indian Super League and said they would get better with time. SPO-CRI-DDCA-CAC Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season.

SPO-BOX-ELECTION Former MCA president Ashish Shelar in fray for president's post in Boxing Federation elections Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Boxing Federation of India, challenging incumbent Ajay Singh in elections to be held on December 18. SPO-FARMERS-BOX-SANDHU Former boxing coach G S Sandhu offers to return Dronacharya in support of agitating farmers New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India secured its maiden Olympic medal in the sport, on Friday said he will return his Dronacharya award if demands of the farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not addressed.

SPO-WREST-NARISINGH Wrestler Narsingh Yadav clears COVID-19 test, set for World Cup in Serbia New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's participation in the upcoming World Cup in Serbia was confirmed on Friday after he returned a negative test for dreaded coronavirus. SPO-FOOT-SHIELD-ARROWS IFA Shield will serve as good preparation for I-League: Indian Arrows coach Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels that the IFA Shield, which begins here on Sunday, will serve as an ideal preparation for the I-League to be held in Bengal starting next month..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwaits foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.We welc...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Sports News Roundup: Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai; Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme o...

Nadda terms GHMC poll results as 'historic for BJP', says show people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi

As the BJP registered its emergence as a major force in Telangana by bagging 46 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020