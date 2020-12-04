The following are the top/expected stories at 2100hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengalauru FC and Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Concussion Sub' Chahal trumps Australia, India win first T20 by 11 runs Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute after an injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat as the duo played their roles to perfection in India's impressive 11-run victory over Australia in the first T20 International here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS We had no plans to play Chahal, but concussion replacement worked for us: Kohli Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli was quite pleased that the concussion substitute rule worked out well for his side even though there were no plans to play Yuzvendra Chahal, who proved to be a match-winner after replacing Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20 International against Australia here. SPO-CRI-IND-SAMSON-CONCUSSION Jadeja complained of dizziness after returning to dressing room: Sanju Samson Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja "felt dizzy" after the completion of the Indian innings which resulted in Yuzvendra Chahal showing everyone how to be ready for opportunities that can come at any hour, India batsman Sanju Samson said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-HENRIQUES Was Chahal a "like-for-like" concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to aa 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday. SPO-CRI-IND-LD CONCUSSION First T20I: Chahal proves match-winner after substituting concussed Jadeja in Indian team Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) A concussed Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20 International against Australia here on Friday with both the players making match-winning contributions much to the frustration of the home side.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC Karnataka, Saurashtra among 6 states which want Mushtaq T20 in Jan instead of Dec By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Top domestic sides like Karnataka, Saurashtra and Punjab are among the six states, which have officially requested the BCCI to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 from January instead of proposed December 20 as they would be short of preparations for a big-ticket event like this. SPO-CRI-IND-PUCOVSKI Will Pucovski up for "potential reality" of facing Indian bowlers Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) The hype around his potential Test debut against India has Will Pucovski more excited than intimidated and the rising Australian batsman cannot wait to take on the visiting bowlers after having watched them on TV "dominating around the world." SPO-CRI-TAUFEL-SWITCH HIT Impossible to officiate change of grip, stance: Taufel on banning switch-hit Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) Simon Taufel feels it will not be practical to outlaw the switch-hit shot, adding that it's "impossible" for the on-field umpire to monitor.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN Coded signals 100 per cent within spirit of game: Morgan Johannesburg, Dec 4 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended the use of real-time coded signals from the dressing room to the field, saying it is well within the spirit of the game. SPO-ISL-SCEB-PREVIEW Fowler plots East Bengal revival against NorthEast United Vasco, Dec 4 (PTI) SC East Bengal will look to register their first win of the season when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-SCEB-FOWLER Indian players can get better with time: Fowler Vasco (Goa), Dec 4 (PTI) East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Friday played down his criticism of Indian players after his side lost back-to-back matches in the Indian Super League and said they would get better with time. SPO-CRI-DDCA-CAC Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season.

SPO-BOX-ELECTION Former MCA president Ashish Shelar in fray for president's post in Boxing Federation elections Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Boxing Federation of India, challenging incumbent Ajay Singh in elections to be held on December 18. SPO-FARMERS-BOX-SANDHU Former boxing coach G S Sandhu offers to return Dronacharya in support of agitating farmers New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India secured its maiden Olympic medal in the sport, on Friday said he will return his Dronacharya award if demands of the farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not addressed.

SPO-WREST-NARISINGH Wrestler Narsingh Yadav clears COVID-19 test, set for World Cup in Serbia New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's participation in the upcoming World Cup in Serbia was confirmed on Friday after he returned a negative test for dreaded coronavirus. SPO-FOOT-SHIELD-ARROWS IFA Shield will serve as good preparation for I-League: Indian Arrows coach Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels that the IFA Shield, which begins here on Sunday, will serve as an ideal preparation for the I-League to be held in Bengal starting next month..