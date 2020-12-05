Left Menu
Soccer-Allegri eyes coaching role in Premier League

Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his desire to manage a club in the Premier League, which he described as "more sophisticated and tactical" than ever before. In an interview with the Times, Allegri said he is improving his English language skills and looking for a fresh challenge in Europe. "I would like to experience the Premier League," Allegri said.

Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his desire to manage a club in the Premier League, which he described as "more sophisticated and tactical" than ever before. Allegri, who has been linked with coaching jobs at Manchester United and Arsenal in the British media, has been without a club since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 53-year-old Italian guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, adding to his first top-flight title triumph with AC Milan in 2011. In an interview with the Times, Allegri said he is improving his English language skills and looking for a fresh challenge in Europe.

"I would like to experience the Premier League," Allegri said. "In Italy, I was in Milan four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect (to work again) in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England." "English football is improving now because there are a lot of foreign trainers.

"England now is more sophisticated, and more tactical, but is also respecting the tradition of English football. It's a good balance of the spirit of English football and the new quality and new tactical approach of the new coaches." Allegri said Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two best teams in Europe right now, and he is a huge admirer of coach Juergen Klopp's work at the Merseyside club.

"Klopp is doing such great work because Liverpool has the right balance," Allegri said. "Every year they improve the team. Liverpool have players who are very fast, technical, are physically stronger, and they have character."

