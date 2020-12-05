Left Menu
Rugby-Australia first as anthem sung in indigenous language before test

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:10 IST
The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday. Student Olivia Fox sang Advance Australia Fair first in the language of the Eora Nation - the indigenous coastal clans from the area around the city of Sydney - before the more usual first verse of the English version.

The Wallabies players, wearing "First Nation" jerseys featuring an indigenous design in a match for the second time this season, had clearly learned the indigenous version and sang along with Fox. Australia's players decided not take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" racial justice campaign before their test matches this year, instead focusing on honouring the country's indigenous peoples.

