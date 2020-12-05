Rugby-Injury rules Mako Vunipola out of Nations Cup final

Left Menu
England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham on Sunday due to a calf injury. The game will be England's first in front of fans since the spring, with 2,000 allowed into Twickenham.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:18 IST
England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham on Sunday due to a calf injury. The Saracens forward suffered the injury against Wales last week and has not recovered in time.

"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," attack coach Simon Amor told reporters. "We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it." Ellis Genge moves up to the starting lineup with Joe Marler, seeking a first appearance since March, featuring as a replacement.

England qualified for the final by topping Group A with wins over Georgia, Ireland and Wales, while France won Group B after beating Italy and Scotland and being handed a walkover against COVID-hit Fiji. The game will be England's first in front of fans since the spring, with 2,000 allowed into Twickenham.

