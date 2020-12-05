Left Menu
Lampard wants to stay at Chelsea beyond current contract

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his current contract.

05-12-2020
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his current contract. After guiding Chelsea through a transitional season last year, Lampard is now working to take the club to the next level. The Blues boss still has 18 months left on his current contract and has spent 220 million pound on summer signings to build the side for the future.

"In terms of my contract, time seems to have flown by and I've got 18 months left. I felt it when I came to the club, I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "I felt like I took the job in a different position to most recent Chelsea managers. I think people sympathise with that as well. Now, I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here.

"The signings we made in the summer, other than probably Thiago [Silva] particularly, were signings for now and the future, players that are going to progress and who will mature, and, of course, I would love to be part of that," he added. Chelsea had a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having won their Champions League group with a game to spare. They currently sit at third spot with 19 points in 10 games in the Premier League standings and will take on Leeds United on Sunday.

"Of course, that's the club's decision and the owner's decision first and foremost, so I have to get on with the short term which starts with Leeds tomorrow. But I don't think anybody would expect me to say anything else. I'm a lucky man to be managing the club that I love and is my life. So, of course, I want to make a success of it and be here as long as I can," Lampard said. (ANI)

