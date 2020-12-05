Ind vs Aus: Got 10 minutes, did not have any pressure, says Chahal

Left Menu
Having put on a match-winning performance in the first T20I against Australia, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he did not have any pressure on him as he came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:05 IST
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in action in the first T20I (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Having put on a match-winning performance in the first T20I against Australia, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he did not have any pressure on him as he came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. India defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series. Defending 161, India restricted Australia to 150/7 as Chahal returned with the figures of 3-25.

"When Jadeja came into the dressing room, he was feeling a bit dizzy. I just got 10 minutes, I did not have any pressure, I was quite relaxed. I just ran in quickly the moment I was told I might have to play. The pitch was gripping so I decided I was not going to flight it for them, and bowl quick leg-breaks like the Australian spinners did in the ODI series," Chahal told broadcaster Sony Ten 3 after the conclusion of the first T20I. Chahal also revealed that he looked at how Adam Zampa was bowling in the ODI series, and then he decided to vary his place in the shortest format.

"I was watching Zampa especially because the ODIs hadn't gone well for me. I wasn't able to bowl the way I usually do. I was trying to work on my bowling, and make sure I make a good comeback whenever I get the chance. Australian spinners were bowling with high speeds in the ODIs," said Chahal. India had used the concussion substitute rule in the first T20I against Australia. The Kohli-led side brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet.

Hours after the conclusion of the match, the BCCI confirmed that Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement. (ANI)

