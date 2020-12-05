Rugby-Ireland take their chances to beat Scots 31-16

Ireland began the Andy Farrell era with a scrappy home win over Scotland in February and the coach ended an inconsistent first year in charge with a somewhat improved 31-16 victory over the same opponents in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday. Ireland's recent set-piece and breakdown struggles persisted early on as Jaco van der Walt kicked Scotland into a deserved 9-3 lead in an assured debut but a Duncan Taylor yellow card on the half hour changed the game as the hosts took control.

Two tries from wing Keith Earls and one for prop Cian Healy in a 10-minute spell either side of halftime put Ireland into a commanding 25-9 lead but they almost immediately switched off and were punished by a converted Duhan van der Merwe try. That was as close as Scotland came despite Johnny Sexton hobbling off with a dead leg as his replacement Ross Byrne kicked two more penalties to claim third spot in the Autumn Cup and extend the Scots losing streak in Dublin to 10 years.