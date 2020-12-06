Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-'A work in progress', Rennie reflects on Australia's almost season

We had opportunities tonight to convert and put a bit of scoreboard pressure on them. "We've got to turn pressure into points." The result was a single win in six tests, albeit against the All Blacks, and the wooden spoon in the three-team tournament Australia hosted after South Africa withdrew from the Rugby Championship. "We won one out of six, if you look at it from that perspective it's disappointing," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 05:29 IST
Rugby-'A work in progress', Rennie reflects on Australia's almost season

But for three errant Reece Hodge kicks, coach Dave Rennie would have been contemplating a very different first season in charge of Australia on Saturday night.

If Hodge had converted late penalties in a draw against New Zealand and two against Argentina, the Wallabies would have headed into the off season with the Tri-Nations title and a record of four wins and two losses. Rennie was not about to heap any blame on the shoulders of Hodge, usually only a long-range kicker for club and country, and said all three games should have been put to bed long before the versatile back approached the tee.

"We've put ourselves in a position to win all of them," the New Zealander said after the 16-16 draw with the Pumas at Western Sydney Stadium. "All of those games shouldn't have come down to a last-minute penalty attempt. We had opportunities tonight to convert and put a bit of scoreboard pressure on them.

"We've got to turn pressure into points." The result was a single win in six tests, albeit against the All Blacks, and the wooden spoon in the three-team tournament Australia hosted after South Africa withdrew from the Rugby Championship.

"We won one out of six, if you look at it from that perspective it's disappointing," he added. "But I guess we've got an understanding of where we're at, the shifts we need to make and I look forward to seeing how these boys develop." Rennie has brought plenty of promising young talent into his squad and there was certainly more variety to the way Australia approached the game.

Weary Australian fans might have more sympathy for Rennie had Michael Cheika not spent the years between the last two World Cups talking about how his team was slowly coming together, only for it to crash out in the last eight in Japan. "We're a work in progress," said Rennie. "We're good men who have worked hard and come together well, but we need to see that reflected in performance.

"There's no lack of heart and no lack of effort, but we've got to be way more clinical. Discipline was disappointing tonight and we made some dumb errors."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times

UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionnewscabinet-backs-boris-johnson-over-no-deal-brexit-fccwzj6mt on Sunday.A total of thirteen cabine...

S.Korea reports 631 new coronavirus cases as new restrictions loom

South Korea reported 631 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.This brings the cou...

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors clinics, the government said on Sunday. The f...

Rugby-'A work in progress', Rennie reflects on Australia's almost season

But for three errant Reece Hodge kicks, coach Dave Rennie would have been contemplating a very different first season in charge of Australia on Saturday night.If Hodge had converted late penalties in a draw against New Zealand and two again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020