McKennie's landmark goal helps Juve snatch 2-1 win v Torino

Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining in the derby match after McKennie headed in the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulous early opener.Juventus moved second, a point above Inter Milan which hosts Bologna later.

Weston McKennie became the first American player to score for Juventus as his side came from behind to beat city rival Torino 2-1 in Serie A. Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining in the derby match after McKennie headed in the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulou's early opener.

Juventus moved second, a point above Inter Milan which hosts Bologna later. The Bianconeri are bidding for a record-extending 10th straight Serie A title but are three points behind leader AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri's match at Sampdoria on Sunday. Torino remained in the relegation zone, two points from safety, with only six points from its first 10 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been rested for last week's disappointing draw at newly promoted Benevento but had scored his 750th career goal midweek, against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, and was back in the starting lineup again on Saturday. Torino had only picked up six points from its opening nine matches but stunned Juventus by taking a shock lead in the ninth minute as the home defense failed to deal with a corner and it came through to Nkoulou, who tapped it in from close range.

Juventus had only one shot on target in the first half and didn't really improve after the break. Juan Cuadrado thought he had leveled but it was ruled out as Bonucci was offside. Cuadrado did help to set up the equalizer when, following a corner, he floated the ball back into the area for McKennie to head into the bottom right corner.

Juve's winner was almost identical as Cuadrado put in another cross and Bonucci headed in from the same position as McKennie. CLINICAL LAZIO Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set up one goal and scored the other as Lazio won 2-1 at promoted Spezia.

Spezia wasted a number of chances, hitting the post twice early on, while Lazio was clinical with its opportunities. It opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a classic counterattack. Milinkovic-Savic stole the ball off Spezia midfielder Giulio Maggiore and immediately played it to Ciro Immobile, who burst into the box and slotted it through the goalkeeper's legs for his ninth goal in his last eight matches.

Immobile also won the free kick which Milinkovic-Savic curled into the top left corner in the 33rd. Spezia pulled one back in the 64th when M'Bala Nzola went down the right and then cut inside before firing into the far side of the net.

