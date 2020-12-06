Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off 38 to emerge as the top-scorers for the hosts.For India, T Natarajan 220 was the pick of the bowlers, while Shardul Thakur 139 and Yuzvendra Chahal 151 snapped one wicket each. Brief Score India 194 for 5 in 20 overs Matthew Wade 58 T Natarajan 220.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:23 IST
Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off 38 to emerge as the top-scorers for the hosts.

For India, T Natarajan (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shardul Thakur (1/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/51) snapped one wicket each. Brief Score: India: 194 for 5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 58; T Natarajan 2/20).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Athletics-Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenyas Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdyni...

'Final throw of the dice': Britain and EU to resume trade talks

British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement ends on Dec. 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020