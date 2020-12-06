Left Menu
Development News Edition

MPCA says it is ready to host Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Desperate to conduct some domestic cricket, recently the BCCI had sought views of the state associations on the structure of the curtailed season for which it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.We have informed the BCCI that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy should be organised first and later the Ranji Trophy should be organised, MPCA secretary Sanjiv Rao told PTI here.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:10 IST
MPCA says it is ready to host Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Sunday said it is ready to host the premier Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has already informed the BCCI about its decision. Desperate to conduct some domestic cricket, recently the BCCI had sought views of the state associations on the structure of the curtailed season for which it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.

"We have informed the BCCI that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy should be organised first and later the Ranji Trophy should be organised," MPCA secretary Sanjiv Rao told PTI here. "The organisation of these two crucial domestic tournaments is important. Taking all precautions for COVID-19, we (MPCA) are ready to host both these tournaments.

"Our players, who are training, are eager to play. The match referees and umpires are too waiting for the start of the matches," he added. According to Rao, activities in various sectors have already started in the country and hence the domestic cricket season should also begin soon. Indore, which is the headquarters of MPCA, has facilities like the Holkar Stadium and Emerald Heights International School ground among others, to host the games. MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar said that the association is ready to host the domestic tournaments in a bio-bubble.

"Taking all the necessary precautions, the MPCA had recently successfully organised the JN Bhaya inter-divisional T20 tournament, in which 10 teams had taken part," added Khandekar. In a letter to the state associations, the BCCI had suggested four options on the conduct of domestic cricket, starting with the blue-riband Ranji Trophy.

The second option is conducting just the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The third scenario is a combination of Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali, while the fourth is a window for two white-ball tourneys (Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

Soni fame director Ivan Ayrs second directorial venture Meel Patthar has won the best film trophy at Singapores Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect wi...

Kejriwal to share his govt's efforts to make Delhi startup destination at global summit on Dec 9

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his governments efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement. Kejriwal is expected to talk abou...

Puducherry CM, Ministers pay homage to Ambedkar

Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitutionand champion of the oppressed B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.Welfare Minister M...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020