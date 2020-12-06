Left Menu
Motor racing-Mick Schumacher wins Formula Two title before move to F1

Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field. "It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today," Schumacher said of the title. "I don't really understand or feel like a champion yet.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:20 IST
Mick Schumacher finished out of the points but still clinched the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday in the German's last race before moving up to Formula One with the U.S.-owned Haas team. The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael was 18th in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala but his title rival Callum Ilott was 10th with only the top eight scoring.

Schumacher signed off with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott, with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, now expected to move up to Formula One with Red Bull's Honda-powered AlphaTauri team, a further point behind. Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field.

"It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today," Schumacher said of the title. "But nevertheless we did enough. "To be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed," he added. "I don't really understand or feel like a champion yet. It's going to take a few days maybe."

