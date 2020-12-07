Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 6

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASKETBALL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): No. 12 Villanova at No. 17 Texas, 1 p.m.

Grambling at No. 17 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. Stetson at Florida , 2 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita State, 2 p.m. Stony Brook at St. John's, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. UCF at Michigan , 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Oregon State, 4 p.m. UT Rio Grand Valley at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m. No. 11 West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Western Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa State, 6 p.m. Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Seton Hall at Penn State, 8 p.m.

Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m. - -

Monday's game previews: Wofford at No. 19 Richmond, 2 p.m.

UNC Wilmington at East Carolina, 5 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

- - NBA

Timberwolves hire Tomjanovich as consultant The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the hiring Sunday of Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich as a player personnel consultant.

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-TOMJANOVICH, Field Level Media - -

Nets F/C Claxton (knee) to miss training camp Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton will miss training camp with a knee injury, the team announced Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-CLAXTON, Field Level Media - -

Bulls G Temple recovering from coronavirus Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple has been in quarantine since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 28.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-TEMPLE, Field Level Media - - - -

FOOTBALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sunday's game coverage: Washington State at No. 20 Southern California, 7:30 p.m.

- - Kentucky fires offensive coordinator, QB coach

Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw on Sunday.

- - NFL

Sunday's game coverage: Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. Browns at Titans, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m. Colts at Texans, 1 p.m.

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Giants at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m. Patriots at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. - -

Report: Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Bengals Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start on Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, provided there are no setbacks in warmups, according to NFL Network.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN-TAGOVAILOA, Field Level Media - -

Report: Clowney done for season after meniscus surgery Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had season-ending surgery on his left meniscus last week, according to NFL Network.

FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLOWNEY, Field Level Media - -

Report: Ravens QB Jackson expected to return vs. Cowboys The Baltimore Ravens are expected to activate quarterback Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start Tuesday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-DAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media - -

Report: Colts QB Rivers needs foot surgery after season The toe injury that has bothered Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers the last two weeks will require offseason surgery to correct, NFL Network reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS, Field Level Media - -

Report: Two Panthers test positive for COVID-19 Two Carolina Panthers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league.

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league.

BASEBALL MLB

Report: Phillies listening to trade offers for P Wheeler The Philadelphia Phillies are in a financial pinch and listening to trade offers for right-hander Zack Wheeler, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-WHEELER, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic

Coverage of the fourth round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

- - LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic

Coverage of the fourth round of the Volunteers of America Classic.

- - Broadcaster Alliss, BBC's 'Voice of Golf,' dies at 89

Broadcaster Alliss, BBC's 'Voice of Golf,' dies at 89

Longtime BBC Sports broadcaster and World Golf Hall of Famer Peter Alliss died Sunday at 89.

- - - - Soccer

MLS Sunday game coverage:

Eastern Conference final: New England at Columbus, 3 p.m. Monday game preview:

Western Conference final: Minnesota at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Events

CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe, CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 2,

CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America,