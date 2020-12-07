Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ coach happy for Williamson to miss matches with baby

Williamson told reporters last Friday that his partner was due to give birth in "mid-to-late December" and that he would make a decision on whether to miss matches closer to the time. Stead said on Monday after his side wrapped up an innings and 134-run victory over West Indies in the first test in Hamilton on Sunday that Williamson had the understanding of the team if he chose to take paternity leave.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 07-12-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 06:16 IST
Cricket-NZ coach happy for Williamson to miss matches with baby

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has accepted he might lose Kane Williamson for matches later this month with the imminent birth of his first child but the team had no concerns about him taking some time away. Williamson told reporters last Friday that his partner was due to give birth in "mid-to-late December" and that he would make a decision on whether to miss matches closer to the time.

Stead said on Monday after his side wrapped up an innings and 134-run victory over West Indies in the first test in Hamilton on Sunday that Williamson had the understanding of the team if he chose to take paternity leave. "Worst case scenario Kane misses some matches," Stead told reporters. "As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too.

"At the end of the day we play cricket and other things are much more important. "And that is much more important."

The second West Indies test starts at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Friday before they play Pakistan in a three-match Twenty20 series from Dec. 18 and then two tests that begin on Dec. 26. Stead added that Will Young, who made his test debut at Seddon Park, was the "natural replacement" for Williamson.

The coach added he had little to complain about from the demolition of West Indies at Seddon Park, which had also given them some options going forward. Kyle Jamieson gave the side a varied and complimentary four-pronged pace attack, while he also showed he could potentially be considered a future all-rounder with 51 not out with the bat.

"With Colin (de Grandhomme) not being available it gave us some potential to look at things in a different way," Stead said of the injury-enforced absence of the first choice all-rounder. "Kyle Jamieson's batting has really come on and while it's not in the Colin de Grandhomme category now it's something that we hope ... he will be there in the future."

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico registers 7,455 new coronavirus cases, 261 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,455 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the countrys totals to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.The government says the real number of infected people ...

BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily Mail

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending has come back at a real pace in the UK as coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened last week and Christmas shoppers returned to high streets.Households have shown unb...

Motor racing-Racing Point owner Stroll hopes to see Perez in a Red Bull

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll hailed his race winner Sergio Perez on Sunday and said he hoped Formula One rivals Red Bull signed the Mexican for next season.Perezs victory in Bahrain made him the first Mexican race winner in 50 ye...

S.Korea reports 615 new coronavirus cases as third wave grows

South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nations largest wave of infections in nine months. On Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020