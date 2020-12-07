Tom Curran pulls out of Big Bash League

England all-rounder Tom Curran has pulled out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 10 citing the need to spend some time at home after nearly five months in biosecure bubbles. The news comes just days after England team-mate Tom Banton withdrew from the tournament for similar reasons.

Sydney Sixers have thrown their support behind Curran after granting him a release from his contract for BBL 10 to return home following England's current tour of South Africa. Curran, who has featured in all of England's tour games so far, was scheduled to join the reigning BBL champions after Christmas, once he completed two weeks of hotel quarantine upon entering Australia.

"The 25-year-old contacted Sixers management late last week to inform them that he was unable to fulfil his contract in the wake of an extended period under bio-security restrictions stemming from the global pandemic," Sixers said in a release. Curran thanked the Sixers for their understanding and said he was looking forward to returning to the club for next season.

"I am really sorry not to be playing in this year's Big Bash. As you will already know, it has been a very challenging year and I have been in bubbles since July," Curran said. "I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly. I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home," he added.

Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said the club was supportive of Curran's decision. "The varying conditions we are asking our players to play cricket in worldwide is taking its toll and we understand Tom's need for a break over this BBL season," Hawkins said.

"While the hub conditions here are much less restrictive than other tournaments, the constant requirement to lockdown has been tough and our number one priority is the welfare of our players. Tom is an integral member of the Sixers family and we just want the best for him. We look forward to seeing him here next season," he added. (ANI)