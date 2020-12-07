Left Menu
ISL 7: We'll now prepare for Odisha, says Ferrando

After securing their first win of the Indian Super League season 7 on Sunday, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is now focussed on working hard for their next game against Odisha FC.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:07 IST
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After securing their first win of the Indian Super League season 7 on Sunday, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is now focussed on working hard for their next game against Odisha FC. Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium to secure the first three points of the season. A brace from Igor Angulo (30', 90') and one from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (52') ensured Ferrando picked up his first win as Goa boss. Vincente Gomez (90') scored a consolation goal for Kerala.

Ferrando hailed midfielder Brandon Fernandes and termed him as a fantastic player who is getting better with each passing day. "I'm happy about the score because for us these three points are very important. It is very important to continue working and prepare for the clash against Odisha. I'm not 100 per cent happy and it is necessary to continue working," Ferrando said in the post-match press conference.

"All the players in the squad are important to me. My job is to help them improve as a player. I'm very happy for Brandon and in my opinion, he has changed so many things and he is a fantastic player," he added. The Gaurs started off on the front foot yet again in the game. It was Jorge Ortiz with the first shot on goal in the 10th minute. The Spaniard wrestled out Nishu Kumar before lashing a shot on goal from 35 yards out. The shot had Albino Gomes in the Kerala goal beaten, but the crossbar denied the Men In Orange their opener."I'm so happy about Ortiz. He is working a lot and he has a lot of qualities and day-by-day his performance is getting better. We need more games and training. I hope in two weeks this team will be so good," Ferrando said.

The Gaurs are at fifth spot with 5 points from 4 games. Angulo's brace meanwhile extends his lead at the top for the ISL Golden Boot. Goa will now take Odisha FC at GMC Stadium on December 12. (ANI)

