Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli in ICC Test rankings for batsmen

On the other hand, West Indies captain Jason Holder conceded his top ICC Test all-rounders ranking to England star Ben Stokes after an unimpressive outing against New Zealand in the first Test which his team lost by an innings and 134 runs.Australias Steve Smith, with 911 points, kept his hold on the pole position in the batting charts ahead of Kohli and Williamson, who hit a match-winning double hundred against the West Indies in Hamilton.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:15 IST
Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli in ICC Test rankings for batsmen

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday moved up a rung to join his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. On the other hand, West Indies captain Jason Holder conceded his top ICC Test all-rounder's ranking to England star Ben Stokes after an unimpressive outing against New Zealand in the first Test which his team lost by an innings and 134 runs.

Australia's Steve Smith, with 911 points, kept his hold on the pole position in the batting charts ahead of Kohli and Williamson, who hit a match-winning double hundred against the West Indies in Hamilton. India's Chesteshwar Pujara remained seventh on the list ahead of Stokes (8th) and England captain Joe Root (9th) respectively, the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand opener Tom Latham entered the top-10 at the 10th position. Ajinkya Rahane (11th) and Mayank Agarwal (12th) have both dropped a place each.

Holder bowled 31 wicketless overs during New Zealand innings and had scores of 25 and 8, which led to his slight slump in rankings. Stokes, with 446 points, is on top of the list while Holder with 434 is placed second. India's Ravindra Jadeja maintained his third position with 397 points. His teammate Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a place to be at sixth with 287 points.

Among bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah stayed put at ninth position on the list while Ravichandran Ashwin gained a position to be 11th. Mohammed Shami (joint 13th), Ishant Sharma (17th) and Ravindra Jadeja (18th) are also in top 20.

India will play Australia in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Adelaide from December 17..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 3.15 pc

Delhi recorded 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day while the positivity rate slipped to 3.15 per cent on Monday, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected from 53,207 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, according to the lates...

Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlines

Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and survival. Big challenges await carriers leading the airli...

As Lebanon subsidy crunch looms, UN agencies warn of social catastrophe

The removal of subsidies in Lebanon without guarantees to protect the vulnerable would amount to a social catastrophe, two U.N. agencies said on Monday, warning there is no parachute to soften the blow. With Lebanon deep in financial crisis...

33 including police chief wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

As many as 33 people including police chief wounded in a car bomb blast near Daman police headquarters in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing provincial governor spokesperson Bahir Ahmadi. Ahmadi said those injured w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020