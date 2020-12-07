Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans gave us 'extra boost', says Wijnaldum after thrashing Wolves

With a limited number of fans making a return to Anfield, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said it was the moment that they had been looking forward to "for a really long time", adding that supporters gave them the "extra boost" during the match against Wolves.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:35 IST
Fans gave us 'extra boost', says Wijnaldum after thrashing Wolves
Liverpool players during the match against Wolves. (Photo/ Georginio Wijnaldum Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With a limited number of fans making a return to Anfield, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said it was the moment that they had been looking forward to "for a really long time", adding that supporters gave them the "extra boost" during the match against Wolves. Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday. With 2,000 fans inside the stadium after staying away for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds produced a performance worthy of the occasion.

"It was a really good thing that the fans were back in the stadium today. It's a moment that we looked forward to for a really long time. So, from the first moment when we heard that fans were allowed in the stadium we were already excited that we could play again with the fans. It was good to have them back, it was good to give them a 4-0 win and a good performance," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying. "They were really supportive of us and that's also something that we need. Everyone knows that the fans and the crowd in Anfield is really vital for the team and can give the team an extra boost and that's what they did today. I think it was 2,000 fans but the noise they made was unbelievable for 2,000 people. So it was a good day," he added.

During the match, Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered one goal each in the second half to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead. Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Vedantu appoints Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering & tech; to hire 80 people by Mar '21

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has appointed Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering and technology, and plans to expand its engineering team to 200 people by March 2021. Based in Bengaluru, Sakalley will report to Ve...

Macron says he raised Egypt's rights record with Sisi

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypts President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.Macron made his remarks at a press confere...

BJP using Pawar's letters to "confuse" people, alleges NCP

The BJP has been circulating letters of ex-Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar randomly to confuse people after the Nationalist Congress Party declared support to farmers agitating against the Centres new farm laws, the NCP said on Mond...

Indian wedding takes on otherworldly feel after bride tests positive for COVID-19

Traditional Indian wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks in a remote north Indian village, after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus just hours before her marriage, a local health official said. The couple, whose names...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020