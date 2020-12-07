Left Menu
ISL 7: NorthEast United rope in Alison Kharsyntiew as assistant coach

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:38 IST
Alison Kharsyntiew (Image: NorthEast United FC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach. The 33-year-old, who hails from Shillong is an AFC A-license holder and was in charge of the Shillong club for two years in the I-League. Alison led the club to domestic trophies on multiple occasions.

His major achievements include winning the Shillong Premier League (SPL) in 2014, U-19 SPL in 2015, and U-18 SPL in 2017. Among the current Highlanders, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Nabin Rabha, and Pragyan Gogoi have previously worked under him both at the youth and senior level.

"I am thrilled to take up this role with Northeast United FC and I would like to thank the Club for giving me a chance to work with the first team," said Alison in an official statement. "I have been following the games this season and am looking forward to work with coach Gerard in achieving the objectives set out by him and helping the team fight for the championship," he added.

NorthEast United is currently at the third position in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Coach Alison will join the team on the field once all precautionary COVID protocol is followed, including a two-week quarantine. "Alison comes to the club having worked with several youngsters currently playing in the ISL. His accolades are a testament to his ability and his experience in grooming players will be incredibly beneficial for our young squad," said NorthEast United's Executive Director Priya Runchal. (ANI)

