NZ vs WI: Roach, Dowrich to miss 2nd Test for visitors, DaSilva added to squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced that wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach will be missing the upcoming second Test against New Zealand.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:46 IST
NZ vs WI: Roach, Dowrich to miss 2nd Test for visitors, DaSilva added to squad
Windies pacer Kemar Roach (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced that wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach will be missing the upcoming second Test against New Zealand. Both players will return home now. Roach is doing so as his father passed away while Dowrich is doing so for personal reasons.

The board also confirmed that the left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer is still under concussion protocols following the blow to his head sustained in the second T20I while all-rounder Keemo Paul is still being treated for a groin injury. "They are both being closely monitored by the team's medical staff and decisions on their availability will be made at a later date," CWI said in an official statement.

The panel has called up young wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua DaSilva as a replacement for Dowrich, while middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and left-arm fast bowler Preston McSween will remain with the squad as cover. New Zealand had defeated West Indies by an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of the two-match series. Kane Williamson registered his highest Test score in this match, and as a result, he has moved to the second spot in the ICC Test Batsmen Rankings.

Now, both the sides will lock horns in the second Test, set to begin from Friday at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. (ANI)

