Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hoffenheim beats Augsburg 3-1 to end Bundesliga winless run

Augsburg winger Daniel Caligiuri responded with a headed goal of his own 14 minutes later.Grillitsch needed just 30 seconds of the second half to score again, flicking the ball over defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw before scoring low into the bottom corner. Ihlas Bebou extended Hoffenheims lead four minutes later when he dribbled through most of the Augsburg half on a counterattack and scored with a placed finish.

PTI | Sinsheim | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:46 IST
Hoffenheim beats Augsburg 3-1 to end Bundesliga winless run

Florian Grillitsch scored twice as Hoffenheim ended a seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga by beating Augsburg 3-1. Hoffenheim started the season strongly and beat champion Bayern Munich in September but had not won a Bundesliga game since — despite a strong showing in the Europa League — after coronavirus cases sidelined key players for much of October and November.

Grillitsch gave Hoffenheim the lead in the 17th minute with a header at the far post off a cross from his fellow Austrian Christoph Baumgartner to cap an incisive team move. Augsburg winger Daniel Caligiuri responded with a headed goal of his own 14 minutes later.

Grillitsch needed just 30 seconds of the second half to score again, flicking the ball over defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw before scoring low into the bottom corner. Ihlas Bebou extended Hoffenheim's lead four minutes later when he dribbled through most of the Augsburg half on a counterattack and scored with a placed finish. Andrej Kramaric put the ball in the net late on, but it was ruled out for offside.

Hoffenheim climbed three places to 10th, dropping Augsburg to 11th..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Big carbon? Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap

Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb. BP last year put 5 million into Finite Carbon, a company that connects...

Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centres agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so t...

Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates

A surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of another economic downturn could sorely test Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans reluctant acceptance of much higher interest rates and the need for greater austerity. Already, record COVID-19...

Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commissions spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020