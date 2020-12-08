Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Balotelli signs for Italian second division club Monza

Balotelli has been a free agent since leaving his hometown club Brescia earlier this year and the 30-year-old will link up with another former AC Milan player, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng. Balotelli's turbulent career has involved stints at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including AC and Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice and Olympique de Marseille.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:00 IST
Soccer-Balotelli signs for Italian second division club Monza

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has signed with second division side Monza for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the club said. Balotelli has been a free agent since leaving his hometown club Brescia earlier this year and the 30-year-old will link up with another former AC Milan player, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Balotelli's turbulent career has involved stints at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including AC and Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice and Olympique de Marseille. He also won 36 caps and scored 14 goals for Italy. Monza, who earned promotion to the second-tier Serie B last season, were bought by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi in 2018, three years after they were relegated to the fourth tier due to bankruptcy.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Big carbon? Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap

Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb. BP last year put 5 million into Finite Carbon, a company that connects...

Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centres agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so t...

Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates

A surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of another economic downturn could sorely test Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans reluctant acceptance of much higher interest rates and the need for greater austerity. Already, record COVID-19...

Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commissions spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020