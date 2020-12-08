Soccer-Balotelli signs for Italian second division club Monza

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has signed with second division side Monza for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the club said. Balotelli has been a free agent since leaving his hometown club Brescia earlier this year and the 30-year-old will link up with another former AC Milan player, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Balotelli's turbulent career has involved stints at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including AC and Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice and Olympique de Marseille. He also won 36 caps and scored 14 goals for Italy. Monza, who earned promotion to the second-tier Serie B last season, were bought by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi in 2018, three years after they were relegated to the fourth tier due to bankruptcy.