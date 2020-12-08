Left Menu
Soccer-CSL fans protest rule to drop sponsors from clubs' names

Tianjin Teda, Henan Jianye, Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua fan groups have written an open letter to the CFA saying that dropping the names would be akin to cutting their "spiritual lifeline". Fans of second division side Zhejiang Greentown also joined forces with the CSL teams, most of whom have had sponsors' names on club crests since football in China went professional more than 20 years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:14 IST
Fans of four Chinese Super League (CSL) teams have united in protest against a Chinese Football Association (CFA) rule that demands sponsors are dropped from club names before the 2021 season. Tianjin Teda, Henan Jianye, Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua fan groups have written an open letter to the CFA saying that dropping the names would be akin to cutting their "spiritual lifeline".

Fans of second division side Zhejiang Greentown also joined forces with the CSL teams, most of whom have had sponsors' names on club crests since football in China went professional more than 20 years ago. "Football is a culture and a football club is not a simple enterprise, it is a cultural symbol of a city or a region," the South China Morning Post quoted the groups as saying in the letter.

"Your team is an emotional thing for the fans who stand on the terraces all year round. The team name, logo and colour are all part of it." The new rule was among a series of changes announced in December last year and has already been implemented by clubs such as Dalian Yifang, who changed their name to Dalian Professional ahead of the 2020 season.

The CFA has also announced major curbs on spending by clubs, who invested heavily in recent seasons to bring big-name foreign players to China on lucrative contracts. CFA President Chen Xuyuan said last week that clubs must implement further salary cuts to safeguard the future of the professional game as the overspending by clubs was unsustainable.

