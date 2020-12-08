SCOREBOARD IND A

Scoreboard on the third and final day of the first warm-up game between India A and Australia A here on Tuesday. India A 1st innings: 247-9 declared Australia A 1st innings (Overnight 286 for 8) Will Pucovski c Shubman Gill b Umesh 1 Joe Burns c W Saha b Umesh 4 Marcus Harris c Rahane b Ashwin 35 Travis Head b Siraj 18 Cameron Green not out 125 Nic Maddinson lbw b Ashwin 23 Tim Paine c Prithvi Shaw b Umesh 44 James Pattinson c W Saha b Siraj 3 Michael Neser run out (Siraj) 33 Mark Steketee c W Saha b Siraj 10 Extras: (B-2, LB-5, W-2, NB-1) 10 Total: (9 wkts, 95 Overs) 306 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 5-2, 60-3, 68-4, 98-5, 202-6, 220-7, 269-8, 306-9.

Bowler: Umesh Yadav 20-4-48-3, Mohammed Siraj 24-5-83-3, Kartik Tyagi 9-1-51-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-4-62-2, Kuldeep Yadav 14-2-41-0, Hanuma Vihari 6-2-14-0. India A 2nd Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Will Pucovski b Green 19 Shubman Gill c Steketee b Green 29 Cheteshwar Pujara b Neser 0 Hanuma Vihari c Burns b Neser 28 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Steketee 28 Wriddhiman Saha not out 54 Ravichandran Ashwinc and b Steketee 8 Kuldeep Yadav c Burns b Steketee 0 Umesh Yadav c Will Pucovski b Steketee11 Mohammed Siraj b Steketee 0 Kartik Tyagi not out 2 Extras: (B-1, LB- 2, W-3, NB- 4) 10 Total: (9 wickets, 61 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 46-2, 50-3, 104-4, 119-5, 127-6, 129-7 , 143-8 , 143-9. Bowler: James Pattinson 16-2-54-0, Michael Neser 14-3-41-2, Cameron Green 4-1-12-2, Mark Steketee 15-1-37-5, Travis Head 12-1-42-0. Australia A 2nd Innings: Will Pucovski retd hurt 23 Joe Burns b Umesh 0 Marcus Harris not out 25 Travis Head not out 2 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (1 wicket in 15 Overs) 52 Fall of Wickets: 1-1 Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-14-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-19-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 2-0-4-0.