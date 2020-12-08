Left Menu
Two members who returned unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests aren't infected: ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said that the two members, who returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, are not infected and are no longer self-isolating. ECB also said that the England team will depart from Cape Town on Thursday.

ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said that the two members, who returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, are not infected and are no longer self-isolating. ECB also said that the England team will depart from Cape Town on Thursday. "Following the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party," ECB said in a statement.

"As such, the advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating. The England party, returning to the UK, will depart Cape Town on Thursday morning," it added. Earlier on Monday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the ECB had agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series with an eye on the coronavirus cases that were reported over the last few days.

As per a CSA release, the decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men's Super League, can take place in the future. The first match of the ODI series was initially postponed ahead of the game after a home team player tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the rearranged first ODI between England and South Africa was cancelled too as two members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

England had white-washed South Africa in the shortest format after registering a thumping nine-wicket win in the third T20I. (ANI)

