STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Australia stop Kohli, prevent clean sweep by India with 12-run win in final T20I Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-IND-A Solid Saha strikes half ton before Test series opener, tour match ends in draw Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) In the form of a sedate half-century, Wriddhiman Saha got himself some invaluable batting practice ahead of the first Test against Australia, but his other famed Indian colleagues failed to bat long as their warm-up game against Australia A concluded in a draw here on Tuesday.
SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKI Pucovski hit by Kartik Tyagi bouncer, ruled out of second warm-up game ahead of India series Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Potentially in line for a Test debut against India, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India A here on Tuesday and was ruled out of the second tour game starting December 11. SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC Bambolim, Dec 8 (PTI) A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday.
SPO-CRI-SAURSAHTRA-CAMP Ranji champions Saurashtra to have camp from Friday Rajkot, Dec 8 (PTI) Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will have their training camp here from Friday, the players hitting the ground for the first time after the coronavirus-enforced break. SPO-KHELO-RIJIJU Govt to start 1000 Khelo India centres to employ retired sportspersons: Rijiju New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the government will start 1000 Khelo India centres in the country to provide employment to retired sportspersons.
