Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Australia stop Kohli, prevent clean sweep by India with 12-run win in final T20I Sydney, Dec 8 PTI Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:03 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1800 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *India vs Australia third T20:Post-match press conference copies from Sydney. *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Australia stop Kohli, prevent clean sweep by India with 12-run win in final T20I Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-IND-A Solid Saha strikes half ton before Test series opener, tour match ends in draw Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) In the form of a sedate half-century, Wriddhiman Saha got himself some invaluable batting practice ahead of the first Test against Australia, but his other famed Indian colleagues failed to bat long as their warm-up game against Australia A concluded in a draw here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKI Pucovski hit by Kartik Tyagi bouncer, ruled out of second warm-up game ahead of India series Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Potentially in line for a Test debut against India, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India A here on Tuesday and was ruled out of the second tour game starting December 11. SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC Bambolim, Dec 8 (PTI) A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-SAURSAHTRA-CAMP Ranji champions Saurashtra to have camp from Friday Rajkot, Dec 8 (PTI) Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will have their training camp here from Friday, the players hitting the ground for the first time after the coronavirus-enforced break. SPO-KHELO-RIJIJU Govt to start 1000 Khelo India centres to employ retired sportspersons: Rijiju New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the government will start 1000 Khelo India centres in the country to provide employment to retired sportspersons.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-EU sees no abrupt end to Trump tariffs when Biden takes charge

When EU leaders gather this week for their last summit of the Donald Trump era, expect fulsome declarations of hope for a renewed transatlantic alliance under Joe Biden, but rather less to be said about a sudden end to Trumps trade war.Disp...

Gold smuggling: Kerala HC to resume hearing on Sivasankar's bail plea on Dec 18

The High Court here on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Ministers Office, in a money laundering case related to the gold smuggling case to December 18. During the hearing to...

US productivity increased at 4.6% rate in third quarter

US productivity increased at a solid 4.6 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a mo...

ADB to provide USD 300 mn loan for primary health care in urban areas

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday said it has approved USD 300 million about Rs 2,200 crore loan to strengthen and improve access to comprehensive primary health care in urban areas in India. The program will benefit an estimated 25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020