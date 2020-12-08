Left Menu
Development News Edition

Batsmen should be able to bowl, it helps team: Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that it is important for a batsman to be able to bowl and for a bowler to be able to bat as it helps the team a lot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:24 IST
Batsmen should be able to bowl, it helps team: Raina
Suresh Raina (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that it is important for a batsman to be able to bowl and for a bowler to be able to bat as it helps the team a lot. Raina said when a batsman can bowl, then the captain has more options to choose from, and ultimately, it helps the team.

"When we used to play in our village, at that time, apart from batting, we also had to bowl, otherwise, we could not find a place in the team. When you bowl, the captain also gets an option. Sachin paaji bowled, Viru bhai took a lot of wickets and Yuvi helped us win the World Cup with the momentum," said Raina at the launch of the FrontRow app. "It is important for any captain if a batsman can chip in with 4-5 overs. So, it is very important for a batsman to be able to bowl and for a bowler to be able to bat, it is always useful for the team," he added.

Raina had announced his retirement in August this year. The 33-year-old played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. He is also the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31. Raina registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120.

In the shortest format of the game, Raina scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020