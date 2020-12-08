Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Ryan Gibson replaces Travis Head in Adelaide Strikers squad

Top-order batsman Ryan Gibson has joined the Adelaide Strikers as a local replacement player for Travis Head ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:15 IST
BBL: Ryan Gibson replaces Travis Head in Adelaide Strikers squad
Top-order batsman Ryan Gibson (Image: Adelaide Strikers' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Top-order batsman Ryan Gibson has joined the Adelaide Strikers as a local replacement player for Travis Head ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Head will be unavailable while he is part of Australia's Test squad to play India, which is scheduled to finish at the end of the fourth Test, starting 15 January.

With a high score of 53, Gibson is also a handy leg-spinner, has proven he can perform at the level. Gibson relocated to Adelaide ahead of the 2020-21 Premier Cricket season, and he started it with aplomb for West Torrens, crushing 205 from just 136 balls in the opening match.

"We're extremely pleased that Ryan is able to join us while our captain Travis Head fulfills his Test duties against India," said head coach Jason Gillespie in an official statement. "He is a fine inclusion for us with his ball-striking, and general cricket nous that will greatly benefit the group. We're all behind Travis and wish him every success for this Test series, and we also have every faith in our depth and the senior leaders in our team," he added.

In the tenth season of BBL which gets underway on December 10, the final day of the regular season will be played on January 26 and feature a triple-header split between the SCG (one match) and MCG (two matches). The Strikers will begin the tenth season against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

The five-match final series begins on January 29. The final has been slated for February 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players whose breaches of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October have been handed bans by the Rugby Football Union, the governing body said on Tuesday.The breaches arose ...

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020