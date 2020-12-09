Cricket-Australia opener Warner ruled out of first test against India

Cricket-Australia opener Warner ruled out of first test against IndiaReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-12-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 04:49 IST
Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide and will target a possible return for the second Boxing Day test in Melbourne, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.
Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement.
