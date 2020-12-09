Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Kohli rules Pandya out as specialist batsman for Australia tests

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be considered for India's test series against Australia starting next week despite starring with the bat in the white-ball series, captain Virat Kohli said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-12-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 06:22 IST
Cricket-Kohli rules Pandya out as specialist batsman for Australia tests

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be considered for India's test series against Australia starting next week despite starring with the bat in the white-ball series, captain Virat Kohli said. Pandya was named man-of-the-series after the three Twenty20 matches and scored two half-centuries in the preceding one-day series against the hosts.

But the explosive 27-year-old only bowled a handful of overs in the second ODI as he continues building to peak fitness following back surgery last year. Pandya was overlooked in India's initial squad for the four-test series starting at Adelaide Oval next week, and Kohli said he would not be picked as a specialist batsman alone.

"He's been outstanding," Kohli said after India's 12-run defeat in the third and final T20 in Sydney on Tuesday. "He couldn't bowl and we knew he's not going to bowl ... We need him to bowl. That's when he becomes that one guy who brings a lot of balance for us.

"He himself wants to get back into the bowling space and be available as a pure all-rounder in tests, which becomes way more important. "Over five days, you need a little extra from a player in that role. So he understands that and is working really hard to come back."

Kohli top-scored with a 61-ball 85 on Tuesday and heads into the test series in fine fettle after leading India to a 2-1 series win in the T20s following their 2-1 defeat in the one-dayers. India will have a final warmup against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday, a three-day pink ball match to prepare for the first day-night test against Australia.

Kohli said it was not decided whether he would feature in the match or take a few days' rest before Adelaide. "If I feel great I'll definitely play," he said.

"When I get into a good headspace, I feel like I can play and switch between formats ... I'm in the right headspace."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after COVID-19 case aboard

A passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all guests to be quarantined in their cabins and the Quantum of the Seas ship to return to dock on Wednesday. Singapore has been...

Canadian detainees in China in good mental and physical state - envoy

Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawas ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday. Ch...

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 mln COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandat...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesG4S board agrees 3.8 bln pound takeover bid from Allied Universal httpson.ft.com3gsIH7N Deutsch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020