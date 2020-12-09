Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo tops Messi with 2 goals in Juve's 3-0 win at Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 09:58 IST
Ronaldo tops Messi with 2 goals in Juve's 3-0 win at Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years. Ronaldo on Tuesday converted spot kicks for Juventus' 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after US midfielder Weston McKennie doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other's back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at a Camp Nou that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions. But only Ronaldo enjoyed the revival of their longstanding rivalry that enthralled fans for almost a decade when he played at Real Madrid before leaving for Italy in 2018. Twice Ronaldo celebrated with his trademark leap, twist, and thrust of both arms downwards as he roared out his goals.

While Ronaldo benefited from errors by Barcelona's defense, Messi was left to carry the workload for the frustrated hosts. The Argentina star was unable to beat Gianluigi Buffon on his five strikes between the posts. Juventus clinched first place in Group G on goal difference with the two sides finishing level on 15 points. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout round prior to the match.

Ronaldo was unable to play in Barcelona's 2-0 win in Turin in October after the Portugal forward had tested positive for COVID-19. Barcelona's record of 38 home games without a loss in Europe's top-tier tournament began in September 2013. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers confined to cabins after Singapore cruise ship detects COVID-19

Hundreds of passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was complete after a COVID-19 case was detected, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port, authori...

Goa: Woman dies after scuffle with neighbour over petty issue

A 66-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries received during a fight with another woman in her neighbourhood over a petty issue in South Goa district, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Kundaim v...

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for Journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020